Dr. Stephen Madry, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (48)
Map Pin Small Barrington, IL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Stephen Madry, MD

Dr. Stephen Madry, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Barrington, IL. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.

Dr. Madry works at Dr. Stephen Madry in Barrington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reduction, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Madry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Stephen Madry
    27750 W Il Route 22 Ste 230, Barrington, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 382-9902
  2. 2
    Stephen A Madry MD Sc
    27790 W Il Route 22 Ste 230, Barrington, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 382-9902

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Reduction
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Wound Repair
Breast Reduction
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Wound Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Jul 19, 2021
    Even without a scheduled appointment, Dr. Madry made time to see me and my daughter and instilled confidence in the procedure we were facing. He is patient and caring and I am so grateful to have been referred to meet with him. Several friends had chosen Dr. Madry in the past to be their plastic surgeon; now I truly understand why they praised him as highly as they did; he is exceptional in his field of medicine.
    Susan Heaton — Jul 19, 2021
    About Dr. Stephen Madry, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578637138
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loyola University
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Madry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Madry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Madry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Madry works at Dr. Stephen Madry in Barrington, IL. View the full address on Dr. Madry’s profile.

    Dr. Madry has seen patients for Breast Reduction, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Madry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Madry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

