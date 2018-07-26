Overview

Dr. Stephen Mahoney, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School.



Dr. Mahoney works at West Houston Dermatology in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Folliculitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.