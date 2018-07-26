Dr. Stephen Mahoney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahoney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Mahoney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Mahoney, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School.
Dr. Mahoney works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
West Houston Dermatology12606 West Houston Center Blvd Ste 110, Houston, TX 77082 Directions (281) 558-3376
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mahoney?
Highly recommend this physician. I have been his patient for a decade.
About Dr. Stephen Mahoney, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1295743490
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahoney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahoney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahoney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahoney works at
Dr. Mahoney has seen patients for Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Folliculitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahoney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahoney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahoney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahoney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahoney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.