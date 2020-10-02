Overview of Dr. Stephen Makoni, MD

Dr. Stephen Makoni, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They completed their fellowship with U Louisville



Dr. Makoni works at Hematology Oncology Associates of The Palm Beaches in Lake Worth, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.