Dr. Stephen Malaquias, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Malaquias, MD

Dr. Stephen Malaquias, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital.

Dr. Malaquias works at Cape Cod Orthopedics and Sports Medicine PC in Hyannis, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Malaquias' Office Locations

    Cape Cod Orthopedics and Sports Medicine PC
    130 North St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (774) 552-3211

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Cod Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Joint Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Fibromyalgia
Joint Pain
Acute Pharyngitis

Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Stephen Malaquias, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1285602771
    Medical Education
    • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Malaquias has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Malaquias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Malaquias works at Cape Cod Orthopedics and Sports Medicine PC in Hyannis, MA. View the full address on Dr. Malaquias’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Malaquias. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malaquias.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malaquias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malaquias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

