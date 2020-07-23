Dr. Stephen Mallary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mallary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Mallary, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Mallary, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine.
Dr. Mallary works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southern Behavioral Services179 Pierce Ave, Macon, GA 31204 Directions (478) 742-1464Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mallary?
Dr. Mallary is very caring , he's conservative in how much medication he gives you and likes to take it slow and is thorough to follow up and make changes as necessary. He's easy to talk to and listens to my concerns. His staff is responsive to phone calls, friendly and courteous.
About Dr. Stephen Mallary, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1366515645
Education & Certifications
- West Psyc Inst/U Pittsburgh
- Mary Hitchcock/Dartmouth
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mallary accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mallary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mallary works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mallary. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mallary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mallary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mallary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.