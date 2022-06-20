Dr. Stephen Mallette, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mallette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Mallette, DO
Overview
Dr. Stephen Mallette, DO is a Dermatologist in Athens, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital.
Locations
Mallette Dermatology15248 Greenfield Dr, Athens, AL 35613 Directions (256) 434-7383
Hospital Affiliations
- Athens-Limestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is absolutely the best to work with! I had a lipoma removed her walked me through the process and did the best job with removal. He answered all my questions and is just fantastic!
About Dr. Stephen Mallette, DO
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1700849411
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
