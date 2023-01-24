See All Pediatricians in Mooresville, NC
Super Profile

Dr. Stephen Malloney, DO

Pediatrics
4.7 (25)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Stephen Malloney, DO

Dr. Stephen Malloney, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mooresville, NC. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.

Dr. Malloney's Office Locations

  1. 1
    134 Medical Park Rd Ste 100, Mooresville, NC 28117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 662-0106
  2. 2
    Julie Schopps MD
    129 Sherlock Dr, Statesville, NC 28625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 838-8245
  3. 3
    Mooresville Pediatric and Adolescent Care
    128 Medical Park Rd Ste 200, Mooresville, NC 28117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 696-2085

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Stephen Malloney, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083783245
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Malloney, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malloney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Malloney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Malloney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Malloney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malloney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malloney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malloney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

