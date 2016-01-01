Dr. Maloff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Maloff, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Maloff, MD
Dr. Stephen Maloff, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pocatello, ID. They completed their fellowship with University of Louisville Hospital
Dr. Maloff works at
Dr. Maloff's Office Locations
Psychiatry - Ect285 Vista Dr, Pocatello, ID 83201 Directions (208) 233-8344Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Bingham Memorial Physicians & Surgeons98 Poplar St, Blackfoot, ID 83221 Directions (208) 785-3800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bingham Memorial Hospital
- Portneuf Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephen Maloff, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1316059280
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Hospital
- U NM
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maloff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maloff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Maloff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maloff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maloff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maloff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.