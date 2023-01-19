Overview of Dr. Stephen Manifold, MD

Dr. Stephen Manifold, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus and Beebe Medical Center.



Dr. Manifold works at First State Orthopaedics in Dover, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.