Dr. Stephen Maniscalco, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.4 (40)
Map Pin Small Shenandoah, TX
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Maniscalco, MD

Dr. Stephen Maniscalco, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.

Dr. Maniscalco works at Elite Heart, Lung & Vein Surgeons in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft and Thoracentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Maniscalco's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Digestive Specialists-n Harris
    920 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 360, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 803-8482

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Port Placements or Replacements
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Thoracentesis
Port Placements or Replacements
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Thoracentesis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Angioplasty With Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Repair Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Replacement Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arterial Graft Chevron Icon
Arterial Line Insertion Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Cardiac Restorative Surgery Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Surgery Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Central Line Insertion Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Thoracic Aorta Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Visceral Aorta Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Surgery Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Replacement Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inferior Vena Cava Filter Chevron Icon
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Removal Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lung Removal, Open Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Malignant Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinoscopy Chevron Icon
Mini-Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Repair Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Myocardial Revascularization Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
PFO Repair Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Segmentectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sympathectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Thoracic Sympathectomy for Sweaty Palms Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Tracheostomy Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Transmycardial Laser Revascularization Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Vascular Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Vascular Trauma Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Assist Device Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Restoration Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Video Assisted Throacoscopy Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Guardian
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • SelectCare
    • Teachers Retirement System (TRS)
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stephen Maniscalco, MD

    Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1891716403
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
    Residency
    University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Internship
    University of Louisville Hospital
    Medical Education
    University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Board Certifications
    Thoracic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Maniscalco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maniscalco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maniscalco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maniscalco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maniscalco works at Elite Heart, Lung & Vein Surgeons in Shenandoah, TX. View the full address on Dr. Maniscalco’s profile.

    Dr. Maniscalco has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft and Thoracentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maniscalco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Maniscalco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maniscalco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maniscalco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maniscalco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

