Dr. Stephen Marcum, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Marcum, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Webster, TX. They graduated from Jefferson University Medical College Pa and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake.
Locations
Stephen C Marcum MD1015 W Medical Center Blvd Ste 1400, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 805-3527
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He has been my Dr for 10 plus years. Trust his work and decisions
About Dr. Stephen Marcum, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1730217928
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
- Washington Hospital Center
- Jefferson University Medical College Pa
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
