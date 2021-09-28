Dr. Stephen Margulis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Margulis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Margulis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Margulis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Emerson, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Margulis works at
Locations
-
1
Emerson Office466 Old Hook Rd Ste 1, Emerson, NJ 07630 Directions (201) 967-8221Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Health Payors Organization
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Nippon Life Benefits
- Oxford Health Plans
- Pacificare Life and Health Insurance Co
- PHCS
- QualCare
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Margulis?
Dr. Margulis is extremely knowledgeable and comfortable to speak with. I feel as though I couldn't be in better hands.
About Dr. Stephen Margulis, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1689601486
Education & Certifications
- Ny Hospital Cornell University Med Center
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Margulis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margulis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Margulis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Margulis works at
Dr. Margulis has seen patients for Lactose Intolerance, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastrointestinal Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Margulis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Margulis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Margulis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Margulis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Margulis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.