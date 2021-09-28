Overview

Dr. Stephen Margulis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Emerson, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Margulis works at Pascack Valley Medical Group in Emerson, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Lactose Intolerance, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastrointestinal Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.