Dr. Stephen Marietta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Marietta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center and Starr Regional Medical Center Athens.
Locations
Cardiology Associates of East Tennessee9320 Park West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 373-7100
Athens Office1031 W Madison Ave, Athens, TN 37303 Directions (865) 373-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Starr Regional Medical Center Athens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen him twice-1 stent put in each time and saved my life twice. Best doctor I have EVER had in my 68 years. HONEST-told me I had bad genes. I will see him again-time for me to have annual heart checkups.
About Dr. Stephen Marietta, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1053301606
Education & Certifications
- Creighton U Affil Hosps
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
