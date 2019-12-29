Overview of Dr. Stephen Marks, MD

Dr. Stephen Marks, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.



Dr. Marks works at MARKS ALSTON & CHANG in North Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.