Dr. Marks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Marks, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Marks, MD
Dr. Stephen Marks, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.
Dr. Marks works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Marks' Office Locations
-
1
Marks Alston & Chang3343 Springhill Dr Ste 1005, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Directions (501) 758-9251
- 2 4505 E McCain Blvd Ste 2, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Directions (501) 904-2904
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marks?
He saved my daughter’s life. He delivered all of my children, but the last was difficult. His gut feeling ultimately saved my youngest’s life.
About Dr. Stephen Marks, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1134126006
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marks works at
Dr. Marks has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Marks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.