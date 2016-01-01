Overview

Dr. Stephen Martin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fairfield, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital.



Dr. Martin works at Gastro Health - Fairfield in Fairfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulosis, Intestinal, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.