Dr. Stephen Martino, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Martino, MD
Dr. Stephen Martino, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Martino works at
Dr. Martino's Office Locations
Monmouth Ocean Neurology1944 State Route 33 Ste 206, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 774-8282
Monmouth Ocean Nrlgy190 Jack Martin Blvd Ste B3, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 785-1500
- 3 1944 Corlies Ave # SUTE206, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 774-8282
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been using him for years. The most caring doctor I have ever had. Listens to everything you have to say. He will try everything to help you. When he solved my problem, he was just as happy and excited as I was. I highly recommend Dr. Martino !!
About Dr. Stephen Martino, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martino works at
Dr. Martino has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Cerebrovascular Disease and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Martino speaks Italian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Martino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martino.
