Dr. Stephen Mass, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Mass, MD
Dr. Stephen Mass, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Duke University Med Center Durham|Duke University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Mass works at
Dr. Mass' Office Locations
Otolaryngology Plastic Surgery Associates, PC2100 N Broad St, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions (215) 368-5290
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
dr. mass was the best. a skilled surgeon with a great bedside mannor....i would recommend him 100%
About Dr. Stephen Mass, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1902969157
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery|Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine|Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Duke University Med Center Durham|Duke University School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mass has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mass accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mass works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mass. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mass, there are benefits to both methods.