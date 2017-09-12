See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Stephen Mastrianni, DO

Internal Medicine
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Mastrianni, DO

Dr. Stephen Mastrianni, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Mastrianni works at Northwell Health Physician Partners University Physicians Group Medicine at Third Avenue in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mastrianni's Office Locations

    Hands On Physical Therapy PC
    8012 3Rd Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 (718) 236-4051
    University Physicians Group PC
    4106 HYLAN BLVD, Staten Island, NY 10308 (718) 227-7517

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Obesity
Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 12, 2017
    The BEST Dr one could ever have..Never rushes you answers all questions Jo's diagnosis 's are always correct..Any specialist he refers you to is top notch.He excepts all kinds of insurance. He's a true healer he's very kind and patient. Been seeing him for 20 years. I will continue to.
    Sep 12, 2017
    About Dr. Stephen Mastrianni, DO

    • Internal Medicine
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Italian
    • 1174518211
    Education & Certifications

    • Staten Island University Hospital-South
    • Coney Island Hospital
    • Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
