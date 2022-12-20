Dr. Stephen Matarese, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matarese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Matarese, DO
Dr. Stephen Matarese, DO is a Pulmonologist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.
West Bay Medical Group Inc215 Toll Gate Rd Ste 303, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 732-1508
- Kent Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
On time visit as usual, listened and addressed my concerns, explained treatment course, staff was polite and friendly, easy portal to navigate
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Matarese has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matarese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Matarese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matarese.
