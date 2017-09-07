Dr. Stephen Mathias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Mathias, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Mathias, MD
Dr. Stephen Mathias, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and New Milford Hospital.
Dr. Mathias works at
Dr. Mathias' Office Locations
Danbury Eye Physicians & Surgeons PC69 Sand Pit Rd Ste 101, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 791-2020
Danbury Eye Physicians & Surgeons120 Park Lane Rd Ste B203, New Milford, CT 06776 Directions (860) 946-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- New Milford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
All I can say is Dr Mathias is a phenomenal doctor. Took my 13 year old there yesterday. It was our first time there. He was so thorough. His knowledge and bedside manner far exceeded my expectations, believe me my expectations are extremely high. Even my 13 yr old told the Dr wow, you are good you really know your stuff. I will definitely be a regular patient and my other daughter too who wears glasses. Thanks again. it's rare to find doctors such as Dr Matias.
About Dr. Stephen Mathias, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1386642163
Education & Certifications
- Colum Presby Med Center
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mathias has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mathias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mathias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mathias works at
Dr. Mathias has seen patients for Paralytic Strabismus, Strabismus and Mechanical Strabismus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mathias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathias. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathias.
