Dr. Stephen Matter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Matter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Matter, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Normal, IL. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bromenn Medical Center, OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center and OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Matter works at
Locations
-
1
Gastrointestinal Institute, LLC2200 JACOBSSEN DR, Normal, IL 61761 Directions (309) 290-5406Monday12:00pm - 4:30pmTuesday12:00pm - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Bromenn Medical Center
- OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center
- OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Pekin Insurance
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Matter?
Amazing staff, Provider, Anesthesia & Nurse Practitioner. A++
About Dr. Stephen Matter, MD
- Pain Management
- English
- 1134228224
Education & Certifications
- University Kans School Med
- Worcester Meml Hospital
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matter accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Matter using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Matter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matter works at
Dr. Matter has seen patients for Duodenal Polypectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
606 patients have reviewed Dr. Matter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.