See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Normal, IL
Dr. Stephen Matter, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Stephen Matter, MD

Pain Management
4.8 (606)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stephen Matter, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Normal, IL. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bromenn Medical Center, OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center and OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Matter works at Gastrointestinal Institute, LLC in Normal, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Duodenal Polypectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastrointestinal Institute, LLC
    2200 JACOBSSEN DR, Normal, IL 61761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 290-5406
    Monday
    12:00pm - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    12:00pm - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bromenn Medical Center
  • OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center
  • OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Duodenal Polypectomy
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Ulcerative Colitis
Duodenal Polypectomy
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Ulcerative Colitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fatigue
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Principal Life
    • Thrivent Financial

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 606 ratings
    Patient Ratings (606)
    5 Star
    (561)
    4 Star
    (26)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Matter?

    Dec 13, 2022
    Amazing staff, Provider, Anesthesia & Nurse Practitioner. A++
    K. D. — Dec 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Matter, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stephen Matter, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Matter to family and friends

    Dr. Matter's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Matter

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stephen Matter, MD.

    About Dr. Stephen Matter, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134228224
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Kans School Med
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Worcester Meml Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Vanderbilt University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Matter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Matter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Matter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Matter works at Gastrointestinal Institute, LLC in Normal, IL. View the full address on Dr. Matter’s profile.

    Dr. Matter has seen patients for Duodenal Polypectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    606 patients have reviewed Dr. Matter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Stephen Matter, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.