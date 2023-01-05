See All Dermatologists in Deland, FL
Overview

Dr. Stephen McAskill, MD is a Dermatologist in Deland, FL. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. McAskill works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Deland - 818 N Woodland Blvd in Deland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Itchy Skin and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Deland - 818 N Woodland Blvd
    818 N Woodland Blvd, Deland, FL 32720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 410-6394
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Itchy Skin
Actinic Keratosis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Itchy Skin
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 75 ratings
    Patient Ratings (75)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 05, 2023
    About Dr. Stephen McAskill, MD

    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1154431617
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Halifax Med Center|Penn St University Hp M S Hershey Mc
    Medical Education
    • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen McAskill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McAskill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McAskill has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McAskill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McAskill works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Deland - 818 N Woodland Blvd in Deland, FL. View the full address on Dr. McAskill’s profile.

    Dr. McAskill has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Itchy Skin and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McAskill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    75 patients have reviewed Dr. McAskill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAskill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McAskill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McAskill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

