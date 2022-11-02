Dr. Stephen McCann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen McCann, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen McCann, MD
Dr. Stephen McCann, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. McCann's Office Locations
-
1
Stephen W McCann, MD3440 Lomita Blvd Ste 120, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (424) 263-2465Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I miss Dr. McCann immensely.
About Dr. Stephen McCann, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 60 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Medical Center Of Louisiana At N O
- Orange Co Med Center
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCann accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCann has seen patients for Cervicitis and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McCann speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. McCann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.