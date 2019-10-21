Dr. McNamara has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen McNamara, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen McNamara, MD
Dr. Stephen McNamara, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. McNamara's Office Locations
- 1 300 Preston Ave Ste 214, Charlottesville, VA 22902 Directions (434) 296-0808
-
2
Aisha Hayat Lpc LLC914 E High St, Charlottesville, VA 22902 Directions (434) 296-0808
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McNamara?
Moved to Charlottesville area from another state and a big concern was finding another psychiatrist to deal with ADHD. Dr. McNamara is great -- unlike a lot of Doctors, he really listens and is concerned with helping patients. Very highly recommended.
About Dr. Stephen McNamara, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1457425720
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McNamara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. McNamara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNamara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNamara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNamara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.