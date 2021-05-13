Overview of Dr. Stephen McNutt, MD

Dr. Stephen McNutt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.



Dr. McNutt works at Kidney & Hypertension Group of Laredo Pllc in Laredo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Cataracts, Blepharitis and Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.