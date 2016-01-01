Dr. Stephen Medlin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Medlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Medlin, DO
Overview of Dr. Stephen Medlin, DO
Dr. Stephen Medlin, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Medlin works at
Dr. Medlin's Office Locations
Hoxworth Center3130 Highland Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 584-4268
Aurora Health Care Metro Inc - South2801 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy Ste 980, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 384-5111
Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center2900 W Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 649-6380
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephen Medlin, DO
- Hematology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri Hospital And Clinics|Uw Health Uw Hospitals and Clinics
- Marshfield Cl/St Joseph Hp
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Medlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Medlin accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Medlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Medlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Medlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.