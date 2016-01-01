Overview of Dr. Stephen Medlin, DO

Dr. Stephen Medlin, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Medlin works at Hoxworth Center in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Milwaukee, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.