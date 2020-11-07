See All Gastroenterologists in Forest City, NC
Dr. Stephen Melson, MD

Gastroenterology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Stephen Melson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Forest City, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate|Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Rutherford Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Melson works at Atrium Health in Forest City, NC with other offices in Rutherfordton, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Cpn Inc Dba Rutherford Internal Medicine Ass
    181 Daniel Rd, Forest City, NC 28043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 286-9036
    Monday
    5:30pm - 9:30pm
    Tuesday
    5:30pm - 9:30pm
    Wednesday
    5:30pm - 9:30pm
    Thursday
    5:30pm - 9:30pm
    Friday
    5:30pm - 9:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Rutherford Regional Medical Center
    288 S Ridgecrest Ave, Rutherfordton, NC 28139 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 286-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
  • Rutherford Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Abdominal Pain
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Whipple's Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 07, 2020
    Dr. Melson is the best of the best. I trust him with my life. He took great care of my special needs brother, who had many tests done that day besides what Dr. Melson did and he stayed until all tests were done and the results came back. Dr. Melson took great care of me also and did not make me come for an after appointment because my tests came out perfect. He did my endoscopy and colonoscopy at the same time. I highly recommend him to anyone, especially if you have health issues of any kind.
    — Nov 07, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stephen Melson, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033206461
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Winthrop - University Hospital|Winthrop University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U Conn Hlth Sci Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Conn Hlth Sci Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate|Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Melson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Melson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Melson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Melson has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Melson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

