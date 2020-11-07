Dr. Stephen Melson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Melson, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Melson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Forest City, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate|Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Rutherford Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Cpn Inc Dba Rutherford Internal Medicine Ass181 Daniel Rd, Forest City, NC 28043 Directions (828) 286-9036Monday5:30pm - 9:30pmTuesday5:30pm - 9:30pmWednesday5:30pm - 9:30pmThursday5:30pm - 9:30pmFriday5:30pm - 9:30pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Rutherford Regional Medical Center288 S Ridgecrest Ave, Rutherfordton, NC 28139 Directions (828) 286-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Rutherford Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Melson is the best of the best. I trust him with my life. He took great care of my special needs brother, who had many tests done that day besides what Dr. Melson did and he stayed until all tests were done and the results came back. Dr. Melson took great care of me also and did not make me come for an after appointment because my tests came out perfect. He did my endoscopy and colonoscopy at the same time. I highly recommend him to anyone, especially if you have health issues of any kind.
About Dr. Stephen Melson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1033206461
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop - University Hospital|Winthrop University Hospital
- U Conn Hlth Sci Ctr
- U Conn Hlth Sci Ctr
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate|Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melson has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Melson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melson.
