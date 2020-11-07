Overview

Dr. Stephen Melson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Forest City, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate|Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Rutherford Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Melson works at Atrium Health in Forest City, NC with other offices in Rutherfordton, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.