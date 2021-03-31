Dr. Stephen Mendelson III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendelson III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Mendelson III, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Mendelson III, MD
Dr. Stephen Mendelson III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Dr. Mendelson III works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mendelson III's Office Locations
-
1
Upmc Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh4401 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 692-5530
-
2
Shriners Hospitals For Children1645 W 8th St, Erie, PA 16505 Directions (814) 875-8700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Children's Hospital Of Pittsburgh
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mendelson III?
Dr. Mendelson, has been such a huge part in my daughter's care since she was born. I cannot say enough good things about this surgeon! He instantly identified abnormalities that our hometown hospital overlooked. I wish I could give him more than a 5 star review. We will be forever thankful for his time! (Rare connective tissue disorder)
About Dr. Stephen Mendelson III, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1841265501
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendelson III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendelson III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendelson III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendelson III works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendelson III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendelson III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendelson III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendelson III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.