Overview

Dr. Stephen Merola, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai Schol Of Medicine|Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Merola works at NewYork Presbyterian in Fresh Meadows, NY with other offices in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Inguinal Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.