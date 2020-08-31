See All General Surgeons in Columbia, SC
Dr. Stephen Metropol, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (13)
Map Pin Small Columbia, SC
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Metropol, MD

Dr. Stephen Metropol, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

Dr. Metropol works at Palmetto Health-USC Surgery - Palmetto Surgical Associates in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Lumpectomy, Mastectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Metropol's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Palmetto Health-USC Surgery - Palmetto Surgical Associates
    1333 Taylor St Ste 3A, Columbia, SC 29201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 254-4707
  2. 2
    Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
    400 Palmetto Health Pkwy, Columbia, SC 29212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 907-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
  • Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
  • Prisma Health Richland Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 31, 2020
    I had never had surgery until 8 weeks ago when I had to have my gallbladder removed. Dr. Metropol came highly recommended from several coworkers and even before the surgery I knew why. He has a great bedside manner, makes you feel comfortable, and is an excellent surgeon. I had almost no pain postop and was back to work in 2 weeks. I recommend him to anyone needing a general surgery.
    Sabrina — Aug 31, 2020
    About Dr. Stephen Metropol, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477665123
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Medical Education

