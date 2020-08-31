Overview of Dr. Stephen Metropol, MD

Dr. Stephen Metropol, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Metropol works at Palmetto Health-USC Surgery - Palmetto Surgical Associates in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Lumpectomy, Mastectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.