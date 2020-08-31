Dr. Stephen Metropol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Metropol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Metropol, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Metropol, MD
Dr. Stephen Metropol, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

Dr. Metropol's Office Locations
Palmetto Health-USC Surgery - Palmetto Surgical Associates1333 Taylor St Ste 3A, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 254-4707
Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital400 Palmetto Health Pkwy, Columbia, SC 29212 Directions (803) 907-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency

- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana

Ratings & Reviews

I had never had surgery until 8 weeks ago when I had to have my gallbladder removed. Dr. Metropol came highly recommended from several coworkers and even before the surgery I knew why. He has a great bedside manner, makes you feel comfortable, and is an excellent surgeon. I had almost no pain postop and was back to work in 2 weeks. I recommend him to anyone needing a general surgery.
About Dr. Stephen Metropol, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions

