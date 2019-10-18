See All Plastic Surgeons in Metairie, LA
Dr. Stephen Metzinger, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Stephen Metzinger, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (31)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stephen Metzinger, MD

Dr. Stephen Metzinger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They completed their fellowship with McCollough Aesthetic Medical Center|University Of Maryland

Dr. Metzinger works at Stephen Metzinger, MD in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Metzinger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Stephen Metzinger, MD
    3223 8th St Ste 200, Metairie, LA 70002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 309-7061

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Hospital
  • East Jefferson General Hospital
  • Tulane Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hearing Screening
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Home Sleep Study
Hearing Screening
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Home Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Size or Shape Change Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Buttock Lift Chevron Icon
Calf Implant Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation, Advanced, Laser Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Jaw Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Ultra Plus XC Injection Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
KTP Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Lift - Parts of the Body Other than Face Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Mini Fift Chevron Icon
Mini Tummy Tuck Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nasal Surgery Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oculoplastics Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Septal Perforation Repair Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Uvulectomy Chevron Icon
Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Metzinger?

    Oct 18, 2019
    I cannot express how knowledgeable and caring Dr. Metzinger is. I recently had a procedure with him and his care and team are the best I have ever encountered. I am never rushed away and everyone on his team show compassion for me each visit. He was a God sent. I am still under his care and I reccomend him with the highest respect. I can't wait to heal and see him do some other things I would like. Bless all of you at Aesthetics. Kakeisha
    Kakeisha — Oct 18, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Metzinger, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stephen Metzinger, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Metzinger to family and friends

    Dr. Metzinger's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Metzinger

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stephen Metzinger, MD.

    About Dr. Stephen Metzinger, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477502474
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • McCollough Aesthetic Medical Center|University Of Maryland
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Carraway Methodist|Johns Hopkins Hospital|Louisiana State University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Carraway Medthodist Med Ctr|Carraway Meth Med Ctr
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Metzinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Metzinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Metzinger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Metzinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Metzinger works at Stephen Metzinger, MD in Metairie, LA. View the full address on Dr. Metzinger’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Metzinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metzinger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Metzinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Metzinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Stephen Metzinger, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.