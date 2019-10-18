Dr. Stephen Metzinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Metzinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Metzinger, MD
Dr. Stephen Metzinger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They completed their fellowship with McCollough Aesthetic Medical Center|University Of Maryland
Stephen Metzinger, MD, 3223 8th St Ste 200, Metairie, LA 70002, (504) 309-7061
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Hospital
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
I cannot express how knowledgeable and caring Dr. Metzinger is. I recently had a procedure with him and his care and team are the best I have ever encountered. I am never rushed away and everyone on his team show compassion for me each visit. He was a God sent. I am still under his care and I reccomend him with the highest respect. I can't wait to heal and see him do some other things I would like. Bless all of you at Aesthetics. Kakeisha
About Dr. Stephen Metzinger, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1477502474
Education & Certifications
- McCollough Aesthetic Medical Center|University Of Maryland
- Carraway Methodist|Johns Hopkins Hospital|Louisiana State University
- Carraway Medthodist Med Ctr|Carraway Meth Med Ctr
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Metzinger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Metzinger accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Metzinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Metzinger works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Metzinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metzinger.
