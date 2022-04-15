Dr. Stephen Mezzafonte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mezzafonte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Mezzafonte, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stephen Mezzafonte, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Roslyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Cardiac Interventional Group100 Port Washington Blvd Ste 105, Roslyn, NY 11576 Directions (516) 390-9640
Sf Nassau Asc LLC2200 Northern Blvd, Greenvale, NY 11548 Directions (516) 626-0700
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
I was a patient of my previous cardiologist for over three decades. When he retired I searched for someone who would be as kind, caring and knowledgeable. After working with two cardiologists I happened upon Dr. Mezzafonte. He has been a God Send for me. He answers questions promptly and thoroughly via the patient portal or by phone at the end of his. work day. I am not an easy patient. I don't know where he gets his patience; but I'm glad he has it because he needs it with me!!
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Mezzafonte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mezzafonte has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mezzafonte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
