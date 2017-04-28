Dr. Stephen Mihalsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mihalsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Mihalsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Mihalsky, MD
Dr. Stephen Mihalsky, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center and SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.
Dr. Mihalsky works at
Dr. Mihalsky's Office Locations
-
1
Stephen W. Mihalsky MD Inc105 S Bryant Ave Ste 407, Edmond, OK 73034 Directions (405) 348-5060
Hospital Affiliations
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
- SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mihalsky?
Dr. MIHALSKY is the best. By surgery on both hands, he saved my keyboard skills. He breeds confidence. I give him a triple A+.
About Dr. Stephen Mihalsky, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1205856820
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Graduate Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mihalsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mihalsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mihalsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mihalsky works at
Dr. Mihalsky has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mihalsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mihalsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mihalsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mihalsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mihalsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.