Dr. Stephen Milheim, MD

General Surgery
3.7 (10)
Map Pin Small Kalispell, MT
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Milheim, MD

Dr. Stephen Milheim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Logan Health Medical Center.

Dr. Milheim works at KALISPELL REGIONAL HEALTHCARE in Kalispell, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Milheim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Mt Surgical Associates
    1333 SURGICAL SERVICES WAY, Kalispell, MT 59901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 752-5000
  2. 2
    Logan Health
    310 Sunnyview Ln, Kalispell, MT 59901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 752-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Logan Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Inguinal Hernia
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Inguinal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 14, 2017
    Dr. M. did a colon resection on me and I've never received better or more attentive care from a physician before - I got my surgery in TWO DAYS he was at the hospital 3X/day checking on me during recovery. Really happy.
    Kalispell, MT — Nov 14, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Milheim, MD
    About Dr. Stephen Milheim, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962565432
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Milheim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Milheim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Milheim works at KALISPELL REGIONAL HEALTHCARE in Kalispell, MT. View the full address on Dr. Milheim’s profile.

    Dr. Milheim has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milheim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Milheim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milheim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milheim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milheim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

