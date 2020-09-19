See All Plastic Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Stephen Miller, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (12)
Map Pin Small Las Vegas, NV
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Miller, MD

Dr. Stephen Miller, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Miller works at Stephen M Miller, MD in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Miller's Office Locations

    Stephen M Miller, MD
    653 N Town Center Dr Ste 306, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 827-5791
    Stephen Miller, MD
    8435 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 827-5867

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominoplasty
Blepharoplasty
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Abdominoplasty
Blepharoplasty
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Thermage Radiofrequency Treatment Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    CC Conboy — Sep 19, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Stephen Miller, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477686368
    Education & Certifications

    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miller works at Stephen M Miller, MD in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Miller’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

