Dr. Stephen Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Miller, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Miller, MD
Dr. Stephen Miller, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
-
1
Stephen M Miller, MD653 N Town Center Dr Ste 306, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 827-5791
-
2
Stephen Miller, MD8435 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89123 Directions (702) 827-5867
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
Enthusiastic FIVE STARS for Dr. Miller and his team. From the moment I spoke on the phone, I felt heard and understood. Having my implants removed was a huge and emotional decision. Dr. Miller and patient coordinator Jadrian were sensitive and informative. My surgery was scheduled quickly snd performed with zero complications. I am thrilled with my results and I would highly recommend Dr. Stephen Miller!
About Dr. Stephen Miller, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1477686368
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.