Overview of Dr. Stephen Miller, MD

Dr. Stephen Miller, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Miller works at Stephen M Miller, MD in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.