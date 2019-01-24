Dr. Stephen Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Miller, MD is a Dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Toronto, Fac Med.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
1
Dermatology San Antonio16110 Via Shavano, San Antonio, TX 78249 Directions (210) 615-7171Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:30pm
2
Dermatology San Antonio1919 Rogers Rd Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 615-7171Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:30pm
3
Dermatology San Antonio524 Singing Oaks Ste 280, Bulverde, TX 78070 Directions (210) 615-7171
4
12415 Bandera Rd Ste 114, Helotes, TX 78023
Directions
(210) 695-8670
Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Miller and his staff are amazing! True professionals who perform services which are highly effective.
About Dr. Stephen Miller, MD
- Dermatology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1760454060
Education & Certifications
- U Calif
- St Michaels Hosp
- University of Toronto, Fac Med
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Rosacea, Warts and Folliculitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
