Dr. Millman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephen Millman, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Millman, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 5820 Stoneridge Mall Rd Ste 230, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (925) 224-7281
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Millman?
About Dr. Stephen Millman, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1639120579
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Millman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Millman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Millman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Millman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.