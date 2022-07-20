Overview

Dr. Stephen Milroy, MD is a Dermatologist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ROANOKE MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.



Dr. Milroy works at STEPHEN K MILROY MD in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Cellulitis, Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.