Dr. Stephen Milroy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milroy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Milroy, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Milroy, MD is a Dermatologist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ROANOKE MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.
Dr. Milroy works at
Locations
-
1
Stephen Kirby Milroy MD3100 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste 809, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 345-0280
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Milroy?
Dr. Milroy is well worth the waiting time. He is very thorough and knowledgeable. The staff has always been very friendly and efficient and will address any concerns you have.
About Dr. Stephen Milroy, MD
- Dermatology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1588629166
Education & Certifications
- ROANOKE MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milroy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milroy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milroy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milroy works at
Dr. Milroy has seen patients for Cellulitis, Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milroy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Milroy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milroy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milroy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milroy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.