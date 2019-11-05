Overview

Dr. Stephen Miniat, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Foley, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Miniat works at South Baldwin Family Health Center in Foley, AL with other offices in Pensacola, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.