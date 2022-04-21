Dr. Moe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Moe, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Moe, MD
Dr. Stephen Moe, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Greenwood Village, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver.
Dr. Moe's Office Locations
- 1 8400 E Prentice Ave Ph 1500, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Directions (720) 532-0460
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Moe by my Workmen’s Comp. provider for symptoms of PTSD, and panic attacks. Dr. Moe was very professional and listened to all my concerns/symptoms. He recommended medication which significantly improved my mental health and my physical symptoms associated with re-traumatization of my PTSD. I would definitely recommend Dr. Moe and after Workmen’s Comp., I would even continue to see him.
About Dr. Stephen Moe, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado At Denver
