Overview of Dr. Stephen Monnig, MD

Dr. Stephen Monnig, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph London.



Dr. Monnig works at Lexington Clinic in Lexington, KY with other offices in London, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Prostatitis and Chronic Prostatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.