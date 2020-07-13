Dr. Stephen Montoya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montoya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Montoya, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Montoya, MD
Dr. Stephen Montoya, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine.
Dr. Montoya works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Montoya's Office Locations
-
1
Fremont Women's Health LLC3196 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 303, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 255-3547
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Montoya?
Awesome Doctor! Very good to my family on multiple occasions
About Dr. Stephen Montoya, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336141837
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Of Arkansas
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Montoya has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Montoya accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montoya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Montoya works at
Dr. Montoya speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Montoya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montoya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montoya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montoya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.