Dr. Stephen Mooney, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.2 (24)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stephen Mooney, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Medina, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron Children's Hospital, Akron General Medical Center, Aultman Hospital, Cleveland Clinic and Summa Health System - Akron Campus.

Dr. Mooney works at Medina Medical Office Building in Medina, OH with other offices in Akron, OH and Beachwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Female Infertility, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Locations

    Medina Medical Office Building
    970 E Washington St, Medina, OH 44256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 402-1058
    Cleveland Clinic Akron General WHI Fertility Center - Bath
    4125 Medina Rd Ste 208, Akron, OH 44333 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 665-8335
    Cleveland Clinic Family Health Center - Beachwood
    26900 Cedar Rd Ste 220S, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 839-3150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Akron Children's Hospital
  • Akron General Medical Center
  • Aultman Hospital
  • Cleveland Clinic
  • Summa Health System - Akron Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Female Infertility
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 30, 2021
    Excellent doctor! Kind, compassionate, with a sense of humor. He listens & takes the time with his patients. (The clinic system/nursing staff is not the easiest to navigate, but its worth it).
    About Dr. Stephen Mooney, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1497786727
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • STANFORD UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    • SUMMA Health Systems/Akron City Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
