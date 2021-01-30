Dr. Stephen Mooney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mooney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Mooney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stephen Mooney, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Medina, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron Children's Hospital, Akron General Medical Center, Aultman Hospital, Cleveland Clinic and Summa Health System - Akron Campus.
Locations
1
Medina Medical Office Building970 E Washington St, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (888) 402-1058
2
Cleveland Clinic Akron General WHI Fertility Center - Bath4125 Medina Rd Ste 208, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (330) 665-8335
3
Cleveland Clinic Family Health Center - Beachwood26900 Cedar Rd Ste 220S, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 839-3150
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron Children's Hospital
- Akron General Medical Center
- Aultman Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic
- Summa Health System - Akron Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor! Kind, compassionate, with a sense of humor. He listens & takes the time with his patients. (The clinic system/nursing staff is not the easiest to navigate, but its worth it).
About Dr. Stephen Mooney, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- SUMMA Health Systems/Akron City Hospital
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
