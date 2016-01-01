Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Moore, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Moore, MD
Dr. Stephen Moore, MD is a Pulmonologist in Middletown, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CARTAGENA / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center.
Dr. Moore works at
Dr. Moore's Office Locations
Stephen Moore, MD1040 Summitt Dr, Middletown, OH 45042 Directions (513) 425-0533
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephen Moore, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1083681076
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CARTAGENA / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.