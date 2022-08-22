See All Podiatrists in The Woodlands, TX
Dr. Stephen Moore, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (8)
Map Pin Small The Woodlands, TX
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Stephen Moore, DPM

Dr. Stephen Moore, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.

Dr. Moore works at Office in The Woodlands, TX with other offices in Spring, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moore's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    17350 St Lukes Way Ste 200, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Saturday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group
    2255 E Mossy Oaks Rd, Spring, TX 77389 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe

Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 22, 2022
    Dr Moore has been treating my elderly Mom for several months now and he is AWESOME! My Mom loves Dr Moore and his staff. I would recommend Dr Moore to anyone needing an excellent podiatrist in The Woodlands and Tomball areas. You won't be disappointed.
    T Walters — Aug 22, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Moore, DPM
    About Dr. Stephen Moore, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • Male
    • 1972980670
    Education & Certifications

    • Hunt Regional Medical Center
    • DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
    • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
    • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Moore, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moore has seen patients for Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

