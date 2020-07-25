Overview

Dr. Stephen Morris, MD is a Pulmonologist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Morris works at Savannah Center for Respiratory Critical Care and Sleep Medicine in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.