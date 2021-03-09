See All Pediatric Surgeons in Nashville, TN
Pediatric Surgery
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Morrow, MD

Dr. Stephen Morrow, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of The Health Sciences|USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

Dr. Morrow works at Nashville Pediatric Surgery in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Morrow's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nashville Pediatric Surgery
    Nashville Pediatric Surgery
    330 23rd Ave N Ste 350, Nashville, TN 37203
(615) 703-2118

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Appendicitis
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Port Placements or Replacements
Appendicitis
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Port Placements or Replacements

Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Deformity Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Choledochal Cyst Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Cystic Hygroma Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroschisis Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hernia and Hydrocele Repair Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hirschsprung's Disease Chevron Icon
Imperforate Anus Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Jejunal Atresia Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominal Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Anti-Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Nuss Procedure  Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Pectus Excavatum Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hernia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Tumor Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Surgery, Trauma Chevron Icon
Thoracic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 09, 2021
    Mar 09, 2021
Dr. Morrow is an awesome doctor. Before my son's surgery I was researching who his doctor was and was surprised to see no reviews! Dr Morrow really put us at ease, informed of us of all options and helped us really choose what was best for our child. He never pushed us in any direction and gave his opinion when asked. From meeting to surgery date it was only two weeks. He was very kind and my 1 year old really liked him as well. As with anything that involves your child a lot of anxiety and stress is involved but Dr Morrow made this whole situation run smoothly. If you're a TRICARE dependent, you'll be happy to know that Dr Morrow is a Navy veteran and knows how the military insurance and system works. 10/10, I couldn't recommend him more!
Lacey — Mar 09, 2021
    Lacey — Mar 09, 2021
    About Dr. Stephen Morrow, MD

    Pediatric Surgery
    38 years of experience
    English
    1902993025
    Education & Certifications

    Children's Mercy Hospital - Kansas City|Childrens Mercy Hospitals and Clinics
    Naval Medical Center - San Diego
    Naval Medical Center - San Diego|Naval Regional Medical Center, San Diego
    Uniformed Services University of The Health Sciences|USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED
    Pediatric Surgery
