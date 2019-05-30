Dr. Stephen Mullis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Mullis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Mullis, MD
Dr. Stephen Mullis, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Mullis works at
Dr. Mullis' Office Locations
-
1
Rheumatology Consultants of IMA of Greenville1025 Verdae Blvd Ste A, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 240-5054
-
2
Rheumatology Consultants - Seneca103 Omni Dr # A, Seneca, SC 29672 Directions (864) 885-7886
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mullis?
Listens to you, friendly demeanor. Shares information clearly and explains application of helpful meds/meds. Wants a follow-up -check-up. I appreciate his caring attitude
About Dr. Stephen Mullis, MD
- Rheumatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1518295641
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mullis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mullis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mullis works at
Dr. Mullis has seen patients for Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mullis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mullis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mullis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.