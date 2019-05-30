Overview of Dr. Stephen Mullis, MD

Dr. Stephen Mullis, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Mullis works at Rheumatology Consultants of IMA of Greenville in Greenville, SC with other offices in Seneca, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.