Dr. Stephen Mulrooney, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Mulrooney works at Northwell Health Physician Partners University Physicians Group Medicine at Hylan Boulevard in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.