Dr. Stephen Nagengast, MD
Dr. Stephen Nagengast, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Annie Jeffrey Memorial County Health Center, Bryan East Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth, Crete Area Medical Center and Nemaha County Hospital.
General Surgery Associates LLC1101 S 70th St Ste 100, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 483-4292
- Annie Jeffrey Memorial County Health Center
- Bryan East Campus
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
- Crete Area Medical Center
- Nemaha County Hospital
Dr. Nagengast is a wonder diagnostician and surgeon. He is also very kind and makes you feel comfortable.
- Good Samaritan Reg Med Center
- Creighton University School of Medicine
